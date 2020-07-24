Hold On To Your Roses! The Bachelor Australia Have Dropped Their Release Date!

It's almost here! Channel 10 have released the air date of The Bachelor Australia for 2020!

Locky Gilbert is taking over as the rose-giver this year and from what we've seen, it's going to be a Bachie season like no other.

Obviously, one of the biggest factors has to be the affects of the coronavirus, which saw production pause and try to find a safe solution to continue filming. Word is that there's virtual dates!

So, when can we expect to see The Bachelor air on our TV's? Find out here:

