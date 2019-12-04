Hold On Tight, The Trailer For Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ Is Here To Kick Ass

We were all left a little heartbroken over Avengers: Endgame, and Spiderman: Far From Home sure was a great tribute to the best of the best, but Marvel’s phase 4 is definitely underway with the release of the trailer for the Scarlett Johansson-lead film, Black Widow.

The teaser trailer dropped this week, giving us a look at Natasha Romanoff’s secret life and finally answering some of our burning questions about her past.

Black Widow sees Natasha stop running from her past in order to return home to her assassin family: to her sister, Yelena (Florence Pugh), her dad, ‘Red Guardian’ (David Harbour, a.k.a. Hopper from Stranger Things), and mother Melina (Rachel Weisz).

The whole fam bam go back to where it all began in order to take down the latest evil that is threatening the safety of Earth, and as usual, it’s packed full of so much action and ‘hell yeah!’ moments that you will leave the cinema feeling empowered and ready to tackle all your problems.

Scarlett told Entertainment Weekly, Natasha’s “got no one to call and nowhere to go.

“She really is grappling with her own self. When something huge explodes and all the pieces are landing and you have that moment of stillness where you don’t know what to do next — that’s the moment that she’s in.

“And in that moment, you actually have to face yourself.”

Check out the trailer below and get ready to kick some ass!

Black Widow is set to hit theatres in May, 2020.

Mark the date in your calendars now!

