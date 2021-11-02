Hocus Pocus 2 Has Shown Us A Teaser & Reveals New Cast Members!

Sistaaaaaahs! It's a great day to be a Hocus Pocus fan because Walt Disney Studios has given us the first little teaser for Hocus Pocus 2!

The black flame candle is lit and we're ready to be reunited with the Sanderson Sisters to wreak havoc on Salem.

Check it out here:

Not only that, but we know some of the new cast who will be joining Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy in the film.

We can look forward to Gossip Girl reboot's Whitney Peak, dancer and actress Lilia Buckingham, American Horror Stories Belissa Escobedo, Doug Jones will be returning as Billy Butcherson, Arrested Development's Tony Hale, Veep's Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham, actress Juju Brener, Teen Wolf's Froy Gutierrez, actor Taylor Henderson and actress Nina Kitchen.

In the upcoming second film, we can expect the Sanderson Sisters to accidentally return.

"Three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern-day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world."

We can expect Hocus Pocus 2 to hit Disney+ in Spring 2022.

Fun Facts About The Greatest Halloween Movie, Hocus Pocus

