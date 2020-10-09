Hobart Shares Their Favourite Schnitzel Spots!

This morning on the show, Jimmy & Nath spoke about Wotif.com's Uniquely Aussie Awards, in particularly, the best schnitzels in Australia. But there's one problem...nowhere in Tasmania made the Top 10.

Outrageous, right?! So, Jimmy & Nath decided to ask YOU where the best schnitzel in Tasmania could be found.

There's truly some GOLD around this state if these recommendations are anything to go by!

Let's just say, we're ready to road trip to try a good snitty.

Missed the chat? Here's where you can find amazing schnitzels in Tassie: