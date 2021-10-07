Hobart's Cadbury Factory Breaks Production Records

Hobart's Cadbury factory has broken production records, producing 58,000 tonnes of chocolate in the past year alone.

Manufacturing Manager Andrew Bacon says with all their milk sourced locally from 48 Tassie dairy farms, it's benefiting the whole state.

"Our growth is a win for our Tasmanian dairy farmers, our people, our community and our business," he said.

8 extra dairy producers have been added to Cadbury's 48-strong dairy farm network, contributing 130 million litres of milk to the chocolate production.

Darren Fielding has Cadbury supplying running in his family.

"I'm a third generation Cadbury supplier, Dad's been on this farm since 1970, so 51 years and he actually worked for his Dad before that, who was also a Cadbury supplier," he said.

This comes a few weeks after the news that Australian made Cadbury Dairy Milk Blocks will be among the first food products in the world to be available and wrapped in recycled soft plastic packaging - hitting shelves in September 2022.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.