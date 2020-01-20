Hobart's Big Hearted Businesses Who Are Raising Funds For Bushfire Affected Areas

One of the things that Australia prides itself on is mateship, when people have been knocked down, selfless others help pick them back up. Some of those selfless people are right here in Hobart. Here is a list of generous business who are doing their bit for the bushfire affected areas.

Spot On Dog Grooming

What: $10 nail clips for all of January, all money going to animals affected by fires

Where: 55 Albert Road Moonah

When: January

Contact: 6278 2142



Caj Hair And Beauty Studio

What: Donating all profits from any bond pro treatment and blowdry style - usually $87, now $45

Where: Shop 5B /110 Main Rd., Moonah TAS 7009

When: January

Contact: 6272 7089



RnR Beauty Bar

What: Donating $5 from every service they do in January

Where: Level 2/77 Main Rd, Moonah TAS 7009

When: January

Contact: 0457 199 096



The Lash Space

What: Donating $10 from every treatment and $5 from every retail product

Where: 1 Illawarra Rd, Glenorchy TAS 7010

When: January

Contact: 0447 212 569 (Kristy)



The Lansdowne Crescent Cafe

What: All tips over the next few months will be matched by owners, Laura and Simon, and donated.

Where: 68 Lansdowne Cres, West Hobart TAS 7000

When: Next few months

Contact: 6234 6386



B-Rose Makeup Artistry

What: Donating $10 from every Special occasion make up appointment booked between 06/01 & 06/02 to the Wildlife Rescue South Coast Inc.

Where: https://www.facebook.com/BonnieRoseMUA/

When: Until the 6th of February

Contact: 0434 551 802



Loui & Ko

What: Will be donating 20% of all sales throughout January to Celeste Barber's bushfire fundraiser and Koala Hospital Port Macquarie

Where: 418 Macquarie Street 7004 South Hobart, Tasmania, Australia

When: January



Not Just Bras

What: Donating $5.00 for every full priced bra sold in-store or online for the Australian Bush Fire disasters

Where: Cat & Fiddle Arcade

When: Until the 21st of January

Contact: (03) 6234 2727



Burger Haus

What: All purchases of our BUBBLE O’BILL Specialty Shakes will be donated by Burger Haus to the Red Cross Bushfire Relief and recovery.

Where: 364A Elizabeth St 7000 North Hobart, Tasmania

When: January

Contact: (03) 6234 9507



Pizzarazzi

What: We will give 1 large pizza valued at $21 to every person that donates $20 or more to the fire appeal. Screen shot your donation and send it to their Facebook Where: inbox to receive your free pizza.

When: January

Contact: 1300 749 928



Ti Ama Restaurant

What: Opening Sunday 19th lunch from 12-2 $35pp pizza party- FIGHTING FIRE WITH FIRE. All you can eat pizza and aperol spritz on arrival. All proceeds go to the Bushire Relief.

Where: 13 Castray Esplanade, Battery Point

When: Sunday 19th January

Contact: 6281 9390

Get all the fundraising updates from from Jimmy & Nath on Hit 100.9