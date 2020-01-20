Hobart's Big Hearted Businesses Who Are Raising Funds For Bushfire Affected Areas
Support Hobart's Bushfire Fundraiser
Getty Images
One of the things that Australia prides itself on is mateship, when people have been knocked down, selfless others help pick them back up. Some of those selfless people are right here in Hobart. Here is a list of generous business who are doing their bit for the bushfire affected areas.
Spot On Dog Grooming
What: $10 nail clips for all of January, all money going to animals affected by fires
Where: 55 Albert Road Moonah
When: January
Contact: 6278 2142
Caj Hair And Beauty Studio
What: Donating all profits from any bond pro treatment and blowdry style - usually $87, now $45
Where: Shop 5B /110 Main Rd., Moonah TAS 7009
When: January
Contact: 6272 7089
RnR Beauty Bar
What: Donating $5 from every service they do in January
Where: Level 2/77 Main Rd, Moonah TAS 7009
When: January
Contact: 0457 199 096
The Lash Space
What: Donating $10 from every treatment and $5 from every retail product
Where: 1 Illawarra Rd, Glenorchy TAS 7010
When: January
Contact: 0447 212 569 (Kristy)
The Lansdowne Crescent Cafe
What: All tips over the next few months will be matched by owners, Laura and Simon, and donated.
Where: 68 Lansdowne Cres, West Hobart TAS 7000
When: Next few months
Contact: 6234 6386
B-Rose Makeup Artistry
What: Donating $10 from every Special occasion make up appointment booked between 06/01 & 06/02 to the Wildlife Rescue South Coast Inc.
Where: https://www.facebook.com/BonnieRoseMUA/
When: Until the 6th of February
Contact: 0434 551 802
Loui & Ko
What: Will be donating 20% of all sales throughout January to Celeste Barber's bushfire fundraiser and Koala Hospital Port Macquarie
Where: 418 Macquarie Street 7004 South Hobart, Tasmania, Australia
When: January
Not Just Bras
What: Donating $5.00 for every full priced bra sold in-store or online for the Australian Bush Fire disasters
Where: Cat & Fiddle Arcade
When: Until the 21st of January
Contact: (03) 6234 2727
Burger Haus
What: All purchases of our BUBBLE O’BILL Specialty Shakes will be donated by Burger Haus to the Red Cross Bushfire Relief and recovery.
Where: 364A Elizabeth St 7000 North Hobart, Tasmania
When: January
Contact: (03) 6234 9507
Pizzarazzi
What: We will give 1 large pizza valued at $21 to every person that donates $20 or more to the fire appeal. Screen shot your donation and send it to their Facebook Where: inbox to receive your free pizza.
When: January
Contact: 1300 749 928
Ti Ama Restaurant
What: Opening Sunday 19th lunch from 12-2 $35pp pizza party- FIGHTING FIRE WITH FIRE. All you can eat pizza and aperol spritz on arrival. All proceeds go to the Bushire Relief.
Where: 13 Castray Esplanade, Battery Point
When: Sunday 19th January
Contact: 6281 9390