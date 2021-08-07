Hobart Records Zero New Locally Acquired Cases
From 1,888 returned tests
Tasmania has reported zero new locally acquired Covid-19 cases today with 1,888 tests returned yesterday.
Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein today announced zero new cases for Tasmania following concerns that a NSW traveller may have sparked an outbreak.
The news comes with 1,888 tests being returned yesterday along with waste testing which also returned a negative result.
Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nations breaking news as it hits.
The 31-year-old NSW man tested positive after being placed in hotel Quarantine in Launceston.
According to the Premier, all of the 31-year-old’s close contacts have been contacted which includes 189 people.
139 of these people have been asked to quarantine and are undergoing Covid testing, while the other 50 are considered low-risk and will not be required to quarantine.
So far, all of the tests returned from the close contacts have returned negative.
The news comes as NSW returns a record number of 319 new locally acquired cases, Victoria returns 29 and QLD returns 13.
Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:
Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.