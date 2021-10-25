Hobart City Set To Be Revamped In A Drastic Makeover

An ambitious plan from Hobart Council aims to split the city into five precincts in a bid to make the city more vibrant.

Delineating one from the other with a distinct “character, style, and personality”, the five areas include Central, Elizabeth Midtown, Trinity Campbell, the Wapping quarter, and Rivulet, effectively covering 64 inner city blocks.

The ambitious Central Hobart Precincts Plan released on Tuesday, also delivers changes to development policies with a focus on medium-density housing in “under-utilised” land, housing a further 7000 residents by 2042.

Hobart mayor Anna Reynolds said a “new era” is on the way for Hobart.

“This moment in Hobart’s history is a crucial time to do this planning,” Councillor Reynolds said.

“Over the next 20 years it’s inevitable that Hobart will change. But with good planning we can retain this and also make it one of the most attractive, flourishing, sustainable small cities in the world.” - Cr Anna Reynolds

A joint effort by Hobart City Council and the Tasmanian Government, the coming months will see council staff meet with business leaders, community groups, and residents in early-stage discussions.

The discussion paper will be made available at yoursay.hobartcity.com.au/central-hobart-precincts-plan .



