Are you planning a wedding?

Recently we gave $20,000 to Kenz & Kim towards their special day as voted by you Perth. However we couldn’t leave Amy & Jamie with nothing, so we opened the gates to let Perth help build their dream wedding.

We can’t thank everyone enough for all of their offers and help in making this big day happen! Amy and Jamie are so happy and grateful for everyone’s involvement and they’re beyond ecstatic with how their big day turned out, it was absolutely magic.

The wedding that Perth built would not have been possible without all of Perth, so to everyone that put their hand up and for everyone the participated, we say thanks!

Below is a list of all the people that reached out to us to help with the big day... if you're planning a wedding this could come in handy!

We Collaborated with:

Cellarbrations

Taylor & Co @taylorandcophotography

Shine Bright Candle Co. @shinebrightcandleco

Lala Design @laladesignperth

Halo Diamonds @halo_diamonds

Two Hearts Bridal Robes @two.hearts.bridal.robes

MissMeNot Flowers @missmenotflowers

Penguins Formal Wear @penguinsformalwear

Kara Kara Grazing @karakaraperth

Niche Hair & Beauty Bar @niche_hair_and_beauty_bar

Brodie Lee Make Up Artistry @brodielee_artistry

Betts @bettsshoes

Intercontinental Perth @intercontinentalperth

The Stables Bar @thestablesbar

Delysscious Creations @delysscious.creations

MOP Donuts @mopdonuts

The Threaded Wall @thethreadedwall

Travelling Jaspers @travellingjaspers

Hot Chocolate Mess @hot_chocolate_mess

Hype Limousines @hypelimos

Emjay Jones @emjayjonesmusic

Bridal by Aubrey Rose @bridalbyaubreyrose

Nora & Elle Bridal @noraandelle_bridal

Candice Bydder Celebrant @celebrationsbycandice

LightItUp Balloons lightitupballoons.com.au

Duggies Pet Services @duggies_petservices

Film (Photography/Videography):

Nicola Anne Designs @nicolaannedesigns

Capture Generation @capturegeneration

Candice Anne Photography @candiceannephotography

Silver Key Films www.silverkeyfilms.com

Nick Thake @nick.thake.photography

Elle J Photography @ elle.j.photography

Ray Michael Photography www.ray-michael.com

Security:

Threat Protect Security www.threatprotect.com.au

Dance:

Dance Zone WA @dancezonewa

One Mob Studios @onemobstudios

Bridal Party Outfits:

Betts Group @bettsshoes

Delightful DilEmma & Sustainable Bride @delightful_dilemma_au

Blue Cherry Bridal @bluecherrybridal

Hammered Leatherworks @ hammeredleatherworks

Bridal by Aubrey Rose @bridalbyaubreyrose

Suits Formal Wear www.suitsformalwear.com.au

Kats Kurvy Bridal @katskurvybridal

Utopia Bridal www.utopiabridalservices.com.au

Legends Bridal www.legendsbridal.com.au

Rebekah Jane

Chrissy Creations Made With Love @chrissyscreationsmadewithlove

Rubbish Removal & Recycling:

Tidy Up www.tidyup.com.au

Food/Drink:

Cellarbrations - www.cellarbrations.com.au

- www.cellarbrations.com.au Cake Me Smile By Natalie @cakemesmilebynatalie

Hot Chocolate Mess @hot_chocolate_mess

Mop Donuts @mopdonuts

Sweet Pleasures @_sweetpleasures

Laura Care Cakes @lauracarecakes

Delysscious Creations @ delysscious.creations

Caravan & Tonic www.caravanandtonic.com

Bake Boss facebook.com/bakebosswa

Chocolate Heaven www.chocolateheaven.net.au

Theming and Signage:

Lightitup Balloons @lightitupballoons.com.au

Literary Leather @literaryleather

Blank Space Collective @_blankspacecollective

Starfish Lane @Starfish_Lane

Purely Events purelyevents.com.au

Stellar Events @stellareventsperth

Roilty Events @ roilty_events

Decorate and Celebrate

Travel:

TukTuk Travels @tuktuktravelsperth

Perth City Skoda @perthcityskoda

Hair:

Robert Crispin @robert.crispin

The Barber Collective @thebarbercollectivetbc

Jess Ho Makeup Artistry @jessicaho.makeupartistry

Punky Hair @punkyhairperth

Artistic Hair By Leanne @artistichairbyleanne

Makeup:

Greasepaint Artistry @greasepaintmakeup

Jess Ho Makeup Artistry @jessicaho.makeupartistry

Pamper:

Endota Spa Carousel @endotaspa

Gentle Nails Cockburn cockburngateway.com.au/store/gentle-nails/

Duggies Pet Services @duggies_petservices

Zubias @zubiasthreading

On Point Sports Therapy @onpointsportstherapy

Caseys Curls @caseyscurlsperth

Music:

Komodo Music kmdj.com.au

Celebrant:

Carmel Markham Celebrant @carmelmarkham_celebrant

Phil Mcevoy Celebrant facebook.com/Phil-Mcevoy-Celebrant

Kiss Me You Fool @kissmeyoufool_dilhari

Maggie Panaia www.maggiepanaia.com.au

Tracy Screaigh www.afcc.com.au/celebrant/tracy-screaigh/

Candice Bydder @celebrationsbycandice

Married By Laura @marriedbylaura

Flowers:

Little Harvest Studio @littleharveststudio

Market Fresh & Co @marketfreshandco

Blooming Besties @bloomingbesties

The Posy Factory Leederville @theposyfactoryleederville

Event Planners:

Chasing Daydreams Event Planning - facebook/ChasingDaydreamsEventPlanning/

Thanks again to all those who wanted to help out. Perth really is the fabulous city!