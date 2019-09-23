Are you planning a wedding?

Recently we gave $20,000 to Kenz & Kim towards their special day as voted by you Perth. However we couldn’t leave Amy & Jamie with nothing, so we opened the gates to let Perth help build their dream wedding.
We can’t thank everyone enough for all of their offers and help in making this big day happen! Amy and Jamie are so happy and grateful for everyone’s involvement and they’re beyond ecstatic with how their big day turned out, it was absolutely magic.
The wedding that Perth built would not have been possible without all of Perth, so to everyone that put their hand up and for everyone the participated, we say thanks!
Below is a list of all the people that reached out to us to help with the big day... if you're planning a wedding this could come in handy!
We Collaborated with:
- Cellarbrations
- Taylor & Co @taylorandcophotography
- Shine Bright Candle Co. @shinebrightcandleco
- Lala Design @laladesignperth
- Halo Diamonds @halo_diamonds
- Two Hearts Bridal Robes @two.hearts.bridal.robes
- MissMeNot Flowers @missmenotflowers
- Penguins Formal Wear @penguinsformalwear
- Kara Kara Grazing @karakaraperth
- Niche Hair & Beauty Bar @niche_hair_and_beauty_bar
- Brodie Lee Make Up Artistry @brodielee_artistry
- Betts @bettsshoes
- Intercontinental Perth @intercontinentalperth
- The Stables Bar @thestablesbar
- Delysscious Creations @delysscious.creations
- MOP Donuts @mopdonuts
- The Threaded Wall @thethreadedwall
- Travelling Jaspers @travellingjaspers
- Hot Chocolate Mess @hot_chocolate_mess
- Hype Limousines @hypelimos
- Emjay Jones @emjayjonesmusic
- Bridal by Aubrey Rose @bridalbyaubreyrose
- Nora & Elle Bridal @noraandelle_bridal
- Candice Bydder Celebrant @celebrationsbycandice
- LightItUp Balloons lightitupballoons.com.au
- Duggies Pet Services @duggies_petservices
Film (Photography/Videography):
- Nicola Anne Designs @nicolaannedesigns
- Capture Generation @capturegeneration
- Candice Anne Photography @candiceannephotography
- Silver Key Films www.silverkeyfilms.com
- Nick Thake @nick.thake.photography
- Elle J Photography @ elle.j.photography
- Ray Michael Photography www.ray-michael.com
Security:
- Threat Protect Security www.threatprotect.com.au
Dance:
- Dance Zone WA @dancezonewa
- One Mob Studios @onemobstudios
Bridal Party Outfits:
- Betts Group @bettsshoes
- Delightful DilEmma & Sustainable Bride @delightful_dilemma_au
- Blue Cherry Bridal @bluecherrybridal
- Hammered Leatherworks @ hammeredleatherworks
- Bridal by Aubrey Rose @bridalbyaubreyrose
- Suits Formal Wear www.suitsformalwear.com.au
- Kats Kurvy Bridal @katskurvybridal
- Utopia Bridal www.utopiabridalservices.com.au
- Legends Bridal www.legendsbridal.com.au
- Rebekah Jane
- Chrissy Creations Made With Love @chrissyscreationsmadewithlove
Rubbish Removal & Recycling:
- Tidy Up www.tidyup.com.au
Food/Drink:
- Cellarbrations - www.cellarbrations.com.au
- Cake Me Smile By Natalie @cakemesmilebynatalie
- Hot Chocolate Mess @hot_chocolate_mess
- Mop Donuts @mopdonuts
- Sweet Pleasures @_sweetpleasures
- Laura Care Cakes @lauracarecakes
- Delysscious Creations @ delysscious.creations
- Caravan & Tonic www.caravanandtonic.com
- Bake Boss facebook.com/bakebosswa
- Chocolate Heaven www.chocolateheaven.net.au
Theming and Signage:
- Lightitup Balloons @lightitupballoons.com.au
- Literary Leather @literaryleather
- Blank Space Collective @_blankspacecollective
- Starfish Lane @Starfish_Lane
- Purely Events purelyevents.com.au
- Stellar Events @stellareventsperth
- Roilty Events @ roilty_events
- Decorate and Celebrate
Travel:
- TukTuk Travels @tuktuktravelsperth
- Perth City Skoda @perthcityskoda
Hair:
- Robert Crispin @robert.crispin
- The Barber Collective @thebarbercollectivetbc
- Jess Ho Makeup Artistry @jessicaho.makeupartistry
- Punky Hair @punkyhairperth
- Artistic Hair By Leanne @artistichairbyleanne
Makeup:
- Greasepaint Artistry @greasepaintmakeup
- Jess Ho Makeup Artistry @jessicaho.makeupartistry
Pamper:
- Endota Spa Carousel @endotaspa
- Gentle Nails Cockburn cockburngateway.com.au/store/gentle-nails/
- Duggies Pet Services @duggies_petservices
- Zubias @zubiasthreading
- On Point Sports Therapy @onpointsportstherapy
- Caseys Curls @caseyscurlsperth
Music:
- Komodo Music kmdj.com.au
Celebrant:
- Carmel Markham Celebrant @carmelmarkham_celebrant
- Phil Mcevoy Celebrant facebook.com/Phil-Mcevoy-Celebrant
- Kiss Me You Fool @kissmeyoufool_dilhari
- Maggie Panaia www.maggiepanaia.com.au
- Tracy Screaigh www.afcc.com.au/celebrant/tracy-screaigh/
- Candice Bydder @celebrationsbycandice
- Married By Laura @marriedbylaura
Flowers:
- Little Harvest Studio @littleharveststudio
- Market Fresh & Co @marketfreshandco
- Blooming Besties @bloomingbesties
- The Posy Factory Leederville @theposyfactoryleederville
Event Planners:
- Chasing Daydreams Event Planning - facebook/ChasingDaydreamsEventPlanning/
Thanks again to all those who wanted to help out. Perth really is the fabulous city!