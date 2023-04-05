HIT106.9 SUPPORTS TUBES4BOOBS

Hit106.9 proudly supports Tubes4Boobs which will be jetting off on Saturday the 13th of May at Dixon Park Beach.

Make sure you're there as their team and public aim to raise funds and awareness for the fight against breast cancer.

The popular surfing event holds seven divisions, featuring the crowd favourite tag team event where surfers don bras to show support for the Hunter Cancer Councils Pink Ribbon.

Since its beginnings in 2015, Tubes4Boobs has hosted 4 different events and has raised over $80,000!

This year, with the help of our newly formed Event Committee and the Steel City Longboard Club, Tubes4Boobs is back bigger and better than ever!

Make sure to come and say g'day to our Black Thunder as they will be there with handing out freebies, playing games and bringing the vibes.

More info and to donate, click here.