Hit106.9 Supports The Big Three Trek

The Big Three Trek started out as 3 mates walking from Sydney to Newcastle to raise awareness and funds for brain cancer/the Mark Hughes Foundation and has now turned into something huge!

This year they will be walking from McDonald Jones Stadium to 4 Pines Park in Manly, 150km over three days arriving for the Manly vs Roosters game with their MHF beanies to raise some much-needed funds for a great cause!

The Black Thunder will be there to see the team off as they begin this huge three-day trek on Friday the 30th of June.

If you would like to donate to this wonderful cause, click here!