Hit106.9 Bootcamp with F45 Training

We're teaming up with F45 Training & putting on a FREE Bootcamp for Newy!

Come join Nick, Jess & Ducko and the Hit106.9 team for a fun hour of fitness.

We'll have an epic DJ keeping us motivated & our friends at ASN will be keeping us hydrated!

Be one of the first 250 people (16+) to register for entry to the event.

Date: Saturday February 29th 2020

Location: Foreshore Park - 32 Wharf Rd, Newcastle East NSW 2300

Time: 8:30am - 9:30am

Please arrive from 8am to register

Any questions, send us a message on Facebook! See you there :)