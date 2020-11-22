Hit104.7 Skyfire 2021 Extinguished

With the paramount consideration towards public health and safety coupled with the current uncertainty around large-scale events due to COVID-19, the decision has been taken by the event owners, Canberra FM Radio, to cancel HIT 104.7 Skyfire for 2021.

HIT 104.7 Skyfire has long been recognised as Canberra’s most well-attended single-day event and favourite free event, typically attracting in excess of 100,000 locals and visitors of all ages who line the lake shores and various vantage points around our beautiful city. In recent years, Skyfire has also been a significant part of the Enlighten Festival during March and the 2021 event was to be its 33rd year lighting up the skies above Lake Burley Griffin.

In addition to the 20 minute fireworks spectacular set to a soundtrack simulcast on HIT 104.7, Skyfire also featured aerial displays performed by the Royal Australian Navy and Royal Australian Air Force plus on-shore activities by Australia’s Federation Guard along with a free concert at Regatta Point headlined by Australia’s leading performing talent.

Canberra FM Radio General Manager Craig Wagstaff says:

“For so long, HIT 104.7 Skyfire has been a mainstay for Canberrans and visitors alike to enjoy the perfect combination of fireworks and music amid aerial displays and a wide range of entertainment at a wonderful time of year. Our primary focus has always been for a safe event and with respect to current circumstances, we have made the difficult, though responsible and sensible decision, to cancel for 2021. We remain grateful for the significant commitment from the community-at-large, our key commercial partners and event providers along with The A.C.T. and Federal Governments. Our team and I sincerely appreciate their genuine understanding and for supporting, without question, our decision. As will always remain the case, we will continue to explore safe, appropriate and enjoyable ways per our aim to contribute to the community across the Canberra region, who remain so supportive of our people, our station(s) and our commercial partners.”