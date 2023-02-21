Hit104.7's Ned and Josh bring the Canberra Show to Canberra Hospital

For many, The Royal Canberra Show is a yearly highlight, with rides, food, and most importantly show bags! But for many of the kids at the Canberra Hospital, attending the show is out of the question.

Hit104.7's Ned and Josh alongside Canberra Show CEO Geoff Cannock decided to bring the show to them, delivering show bags to sick kids at the hospital.

"It offers a distraction to the kids, which will help them get better", said Donna Cleary, Assistant Director of Nursing WY&C.

"They'll be in less pain and be happier" she continued.

For Ned and Josh, it was all about making sure the kids had a great time despite everything they were going through.

"We're honored to be here today to deliver this beautiful gesture, and to bring some normalcy to the kids who are going through some tough stuff".

The Canberra Show kicks off this Friday evening.