Hit And Run At Port Adelaide Sparks Police Hunt

88 year old seriously injured

Article heading image for Hit And Run At Port Adelaide Sparks Police Hunt

The cars rego plate is believed to be XPD or similar. Credit: SA Police

An 88-year-old man from Queenstown is in serious condition after a hit and run crash in Port Adelaide yesterday. 

A silver mid-2000s Holden V-Z Commodore fled the scene on Francis Street just before 3:30 pm and was last seen heading west over the Diver Derrick Bridge. 

It’s believed the registration plates begin with XPD or similar and the driver is described as caucasian, mid to late twenties and not wearing a shirt. 

The elderly man remains in a serious condition at Royal Adelaide Hospital. 

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi  on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews.  Available on Listnr.

Hit News Team

1 November 2021

Article by:

Hit News Team

Hit and Run
Port Adelaide
South Australia Police
Listen Live!
Hit and Run
Port Adelaide
South Australia Police
Hit and Run
Port Adelaide
South Australia Police
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs