Hit And Run At Port Adelaide Sparks Police Hunt

The cars rego plate is believed to be XPD or similar. Credit: SA Police

An 88-year-old man from Queenstown is in serious condition after a hit and run crash in Port Adelaide yesterday.

A silver mid-2000s Holden V-Z Commodore fled the scene on Francis Street just before 3:30 pm and was last seen heading west over the Diver Derrick Bridge.

It’s believed the registration plates begin with XPD or similar and the driver is described as caucasian, mid to late twenties and not wearing a shirt.

The elderly man remains in a serious condition at Royal Adelaide Hospital.

