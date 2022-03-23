Hillsong Founder Resigns Over Allegations Of Breaching ‘Moral Code’

Suspended Hillsong founder Brian Houston has stepped down as the church’s global senior pastor, following allegations he breached the moral code of the church in his behaviour with two women.

The Hillsong Church Global and Australian boards announced on Wednesday that the board had accepted Pastor Houston’s resignation.

“Irrespective of the circumstances around this, we can all agree that Brian and Bobbie have served God faithfully over many decades and that their ministry has resulted in millions of people across the world being impacted by the power, grace, and love of Jesus Christ,” the statement said.

“As you can appreciate, there is still much to be done and our church leadership continues seeking God for His wisdom as we set the course for the future."

“We acknowledge that change is needed. We have committed to an independent review of our governance structure and processes, understanding that this is a time of humble reflection, and we are committed to doing what is necessary to ensure God is honoured, and our eyes are fixed on Jesus," the Hillsong statement revealed.

Pastor Houston's resignation follows an apology issued by Hillsong Global's board in a public statement released on Saturday, saying that the Pentecostal Christian church had “sadly been dealing with two complaints made against Pastor Brian over the last 10 years”.

The church has apologised "unreservedly" to both women.

