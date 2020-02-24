Hilary Duff Slams Paparazzi At Son's Soccer Game Calling Him A "Creep"

"Laws need to change!"

Yesterday actress Hilary Duff took to Instagram to address an issue obviously close her heart regarding paparazzi taking pictures of her young children. 

The Disney star posted a video of a male pap at her kid's soccer game who refused to leave on the grounds that his behaviour wasn't illegal, with the caption: 

"Paparazzi shooting KIDS. Go “practice” your photography on ADULTS! Creep! Laws need to change! This is stalking minors! Disgusting!"

It's not the first time Duff has called out paparazzi for crossing the line, with a seperate post in 2018 after a photographer attended her son's soccer game before following the mum to her sister's house.

