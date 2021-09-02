Hilary Duff Shares Behind-The-Scenes Pics From Hotly Anticipated HIMYM Spin-Off

Production of the recently confirmed How I Met Your Mother spin-off is well and truly underway, with Hilary Duff sharing a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the show’s set.

How I Met Your Father follows in the footsteps of the well-beloved original series and will star Duff as Sophie, the new Ted Mosby, as she reminisces on the escapades which led to meeting her son’s father.

The remainder of the recurring cast will include Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Suraj Sharma, Chris Lowell, Tien Tran and Josh Peck as Sophie's charismatic (and potentially problematic) friends.

While a release date has yet to be confirmed, the first season will be comprised of 10 episodes and stream exclusively through Hulu.

