Hilary Duff Just Shared More Photos From Her Gorgeous Wedding!

Watching Hilary Duff get married this week truly feels like an old friend tied the knot... and we are all that proud friend aggressively taking photos of the beautiful bride throughout the night as we wipe away tears.

Of course, we didn’t actually go to the wedding and Hilary has no idea who we are, but that doesn’t matter.

What does matter is that Hilary has answered our pleas for more photos of her backyard wedding and they are PERFECT!

“The most magical day into night with the one that I love,” she captioned this snap:

“Little girl cried up until we opened the front door and she knew we were walking towards her daddy and bruvvah♥️” - TEARS

“Best guys I know” - More tears!

“Truly sad this day went by so quickly.”

Their little family is truly perfect and so was their wedding!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.