Hilary Duff Hosts 'Lizzie McGuire' Table Read With The Full Cast After Nearly 20 Years Apart!

Yes, you read that right. The original Lizzie McGuire cast just reunited after nearly 20 years apart for an old school table read together!

Hilary Duff virtually reunited with Jake Thomas, Adam Lamberg, Lalaine, Robert Carradine, Hallie Todd, Ashlie Brillault, Davida B. Williams, and more for a special table read of “Between a Rock and a Bra Place!” to mark the anniversary of the show after 19 years.

“Some fun for you this Monday! Hope you guys have fun watching this! We could not stop laughing reading lines from tween us…this is the first time we were all “together-ish” in almost 18 years!” Hilary posted on her Instagram.

She also adds, “This week marks the 19th anniversary of this episode ‘Between a Rock and a Bra Place!’ Do excuse our delayed singing…we will be taking singing lessons as a group to work on our craft!!”

The best part?

Hilary also drops a major hint that this might not be the only reading we will be getting from the gang... and says that next week they're planning on swapping characters.

So, watch this space, we could be getting regular readings until we officially get that Disney+ reboot we've all been waiting for!

