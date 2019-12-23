Hilary Duff Has Shared The First Photo From Her Wedding!

Your girl Hilary Duff just confirmed all reports that she tied the knot with her longterm partner, Matthew Koma, yesterday, posting the first photo from their big day on Instagram!

Hilary and Matthew said 'I do' in an extremely intimate backyard ceremony in Los Angeles, and just LOOK at how beautiful they are:

She simply captioned the post, "This" which says it all!

This cute pic was also just added to her Insta Story:

Hilary’s longtime friend Jessica Paster gave us a tiny glimpse at the ceremony, posting this photo of a bouquet on Instagram alongside the caption: “Winter solstice ... a day of luv ❤️🌺☃️🦋”

The pair became engaged back in May, and share a one-year-old daughter, Banks. Hilary is also mum to 7-year-old son, Luca, with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

Congrationaltions Hilary & Matthew!



