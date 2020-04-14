Hilary Duff Dyed Her Hair Blue In Iso, So Now We Wanna Dye Our Hair Blue
An ICON
Hilary Duff is DEFINITELY one of us! And by that, I mean she's willing to dye her hair when she's bored in iso.
We've all toyed with the idea: a home dye job turning out impeccably...and Hilary Duff has just made us that lil bit closer to gettin' it done! AND WE WANT BLUE HAIR! AND WE WANT IT NOW!
I mean, look at her rocking it:
Lizzie McGuire WHO?
Look, while we're unsure if she did it herself, if a pro did it or if it's actually a wig and we've been #scammed, we're still loving it on her!
Brb while I go brave the supermarket for blue box dye.
Missed the show? Catch up with Hughesy & Ed here: