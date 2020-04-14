Hilary Duff Dyed Her Hair Blue In Iso, So Now We Wanna Dye Our Hair Blue

An ICON

Article heading image for Hilary Duff Dyed Her Hair Blue In Iso, So Now We Wanna Dye Our Hair Blue

Hilary Duff is DEFINITELY one of us! And by that, I mean she's willing to dye her hair when she's bored in iso.

We've all toyed with the idea: a home dye job turning out impeccably...and Hilary Duff has just made us that lil bit closer to gettin' it done! AND WE WANT BLUE HAIR! AND WE WANT IT NOW!

I mean, look at her rocking it:

Lizzie McGuire WHO?

Look, while we're unsure if she did it herself, if a pro did it or if it's actually a wig and we've been #scammed, we're still loving it on her!

Brb while I go brave the supermarket for blue box dye.

Missed the show? Catch up with Hughesy & Ed here: 

Amber Lowther

14 April 2020

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Hilary Duff
self isolation
covid19
Hit Entertainment
Listen Live!
Hilary Duff
self isolation
covid19
Hit Entertainment
Hilary Duff
self isolation
covid19
Hit Entertainment
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs