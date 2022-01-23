Hilary Duff Becomes The First Star To Cover 'We Don't Talk About Bruno'

With 'We Don’t Talk About Bruno' quickly becoming Disney’s biggest song, we knew it would only be a matter of time before the hit track started getting the celebrity treatment.

In a bit of a #throwback to her Disney Channel origins, Hilary Duff has become the first star to embrace our Encanto overlords, posting a quick snippet of her belting out the iconic song’s chorus to Instagram.

Take a peak at Hilary’s stunning ensemble before scrolling to her rendition at the end of the post:

Duff’s latest project is the recently released How I Met Your Mother spin-off/revival series, How I Met Your Father, in which she shares the lead role with Sex and the City’s Kim Cattrall.

While the show’s been met with a mixed response since its launch last week, we’ve got everything crossed for it to live up to its predecessor.

