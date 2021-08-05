Highway Drama As Bus Catches Fire And Truck And Pedestrian Collide

Queensland emergency services were in high demand Thursday morning following a bus fire on the Captain Cook Highway and a collision between a pedestrian and a truck in Mowbray.

QFES crews raced to the scene where the engine bay of a Sunbus had caught on fire near the Cairns Airport around 9:30am.

With the handy assistance of airport fire teams, the blaze was extinguished and everyone on board was safely evacuated.

North Queensland Local News

Meantime, a man in his 20's was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after being hit by a truck at the Mowbray River on the bridge, just south of Port Douglas.

Police confirmed the truck driver attempted to swerve to avoid the collision.

The incident remains under investigations.

