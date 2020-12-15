Hidden camera found inside Turner home

A Canberra man will face court next year, accused of placing a hidden camera inside his housemates wardrobe at their Turner home.

The woman reported the incident to Police back in November sparking an investigation.

Police have since sized the man’s electronic equipment, finding nearly 100 files containing intimate images of the women recorded between July and August of this year.

The 30-year-old man was arrested on Monday and charged with two counts of intimate observations or capturing visual data.

He’ll face the ACT Magistrates Court on 18 January 2021.