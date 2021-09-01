Hidden Camera Footage Reveals Another Twist In The Block's Cheating Scandal

After accusations were pitched at Luke and Josh on Sunday night, yet another cheating scandal has rocked The Block.

Hidden camera footage has revealed Tanya and Vito were also involved in some dishonest gameplay, catching the couple discussing alibis for the occassion they get caught.

It seems Tanya has played a key role in circulating a photo of the show’s secret production schedule, kept under lock-and-key in Scott Cam’s office, which would give the players who see it a massive advantage for the remainder of the competition.

Tanya said a former Block tradie was responsible for sharing the plans with her, which she then passed on to Josh and Luke.

The revelation comes after a week where Tanya and Vito consistently denied having knowledge of the photo scandal, leaving the producers questioning whether the couple are partners in crime in more ways than one.

