Hey Perth! It's Caring Hands Day

40 years ago, a little organisation doing great things called Southcare was born.

It was started by 20 volunteers, who used their "caring hands" to knit nine baby blankets and also provide emergency food to families in difficult economic circumstances.

To celebrate the anniversary, Southcare have launched "Caring Hands Day" - and yes Perth, it's today! Wednesday April 6.

They want you to help them continue to those in WA who need the help most.

You can get involved in Southcare’s “Caring Hands Day” by using your caring hands to:

Pick up the phone and check in on a loved one

Cook someone’s favourite meal (and deliver it to them)

Pay it forward by buying a coffee for the person in line behind you

Send someone flowers

Join a knitting or sewing circle

Invite someone to catch up and listen to what they say

Help someone with their shopping (or buy it for them)

Pick up rubbish at your local park, river or beach

Donate toys, clothes, homewares to our Op Shop, a toy library, or shelter

Visit Southcare’s Op Shop and buy something knowing funds will be going back to help those in the community

Give things away for free on Facebook Marketplace

Adopt or foster a rescue animal

Plant seedlings or help in a community garden

Volunteer at Southcare, a school or other local charity

Join a community group such as Rotary, Soroptimist International, Lions or a Men’s Shed

Share how you will or have you have used your Caring Hands and tag Southcare on Facebook and #caringhandsday