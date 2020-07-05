Hey All You Cool Cats & Kittens, You Can Get a Personalised Message From Carole Baskin

- Entertainment NewsHey All You Cool Cats & Kittens, You Can Get a Personalised Message From Carole Baskin
*adds to birthday wishlist*
There’s a distinct time in 2020 when we realised that life would never be the same again, that we would never be the same again, and it was about the same time that Tiger King dropped on Netflix.
We were no longer worrying that we couldn’t go out to eat brunch, instead, we were content staying indoors binge-watching Tiger King, cosplaying the characters & making ‘Carole Baskin killed her husband’ memes.
Isolation really peaked in April, and since then we haven’t been able to fill the Tiger King sized hole in our lives... until now, because Carole Baskin our Tiger Queen has started her own side hustle, which isn’t rescuing cats, or stocking up on sardine oil, but creating personalised video messages which you can buy right now, and there’s my Christmas shopping done for 2020!