Heston Blumenthal Just Dropped A Limited Edition Burger Menu At Grill'd & We're Drooling

Just to make our lockdown that little bit easier, the one and only Heston Blumenthal is teaming up with Grill'd to deliver us limited edition, mouth-watering burgers we didn't know we needed!

In case you're not familiar with Heston Blumenthal, he's a highly regarded celebrity chef who is considered a legend in multi-sensory cooking and isn't afraid to add much appreciated pizzazz to all of his cooking.

Blumenthal has done us ALL a kindness and has teamed up with Grill'd to bring us four ridiculously lavish burgers made from Fable mushroom-based meat.

The epic new burgers include the Fable Spicy Cheeseburger, the Fable Truffle, the Fable Southern BBQ and the what Heston describes as "the star of the show", The Heston Fable Burger.

The only catch is, the Heston Fable Burger is only available at selected stores including Windsor & Hawthorne, VIC, Wintergarden & Carindale, QLD and Scarborough, WA.

While many of us are struggling through lockdown at the moment, Grill'd have made three of the burgers available for delivery nationwide from August, 8th until August, 22nd.

The tasty burgers are supposedly inspired by food Heston has served at his own London restaurant 'The Perfectionists' Cafe' in London, which really speaks to the calibre of these burgers.

So, if you're keen for some seriously good, restaurant quality food developed by a Michelin star chef, hit up Grill'd and have it delivered to your door to ease some of the pain of these retched lockdowns!

