Here's Where You Can Literally Score Yourself Free Food With Any Drink

There is nothing better than having a nice cold bevvie or two after a long day at work on a Friday afternoon to really kick start those weekend vibes.

Well, now there is is.

For a limited time only, The Mile End understands all your needs and is hosting Freebie Fridays until the end of January.

And yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like.

You can now enjoy your afternoon happy hour drinks with FREE food. You can expect classics, like party pies and spring rolls and more!

Freebie Fridays also include happy hour from 5pm to 7pm, $10 cocktails from 6pm to 9pm, and DJ Stixx spinning retro vinyl tunes from 6pm till late.

But be warned, the snacks are only free from 4:30pm to 5pm, so snack fast people!

What a perfect way to kick-off your weekend! For more information, click here.

