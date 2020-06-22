Here We Go Again! Mamamia 3 Is On The Cards!

GIMME GIMME GIMME! Turns out, a third instalment of musical, Mamma Mia, is on the cards to hit our screens!

Producer, Judy Craymer, has teased a three-quel and about bloody time! We've had a Mamma Mia-shaped gap in our hearts since the last one.

She's given us some pretty high hopes that it's going to happen, saying, “I think one day there will be another film, because there’s meant to be a trilogy, you see. I know Universal would like me to do it.”

When Universal comes a-knockin, you better get a-move-o-ckin. That was terrible, wasn't it?

The musical is set to the songs of Swedish pop supergroup, ABBA, and follows the journey of Sophie (Amanda Seyfried), who's preparing for her wedding when she invites three men, who were past-lovers of her mother, Donna, (Meryl Streep) hoping that one of them is her father.

The 2018 sequel follows young Donna in 1978, Tanya and Rosie who graduate from Oxford University, leaving Donna free to embark on a series of adventures throughout Europe. On her journeys, she makes the acquaintances of Harry, Bill and Sam- the latter whom she falls in love with, but he's also the man who breaks her heart. In the present day, Donna's pregnant daughter, Sophie, dreams of renovating a taverna while reuniting with her mother's old friends and boyfriends on the Greek island of Kalokairi.

Seriously. There is no better feel-good movie out there!

While we can't expect it happening anytime soon due to the coronavirus pandemic, we're crossing our fingers for the go-ahead!

