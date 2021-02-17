Here's Your LGBTQIA+ Local And Live Gig Guide For Your State!

As a partner of The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Festival, The Hit Network is committed to highlighting the LGBTQIA+ events that are happening in your local area all year round - no matter where you're from!

If you're heading to another city (when it's safe to do so), this will be a handy guide if you want to pop in to a drag brunch or catch a Queer movie night.

Here are some of the amazing events coming up…

NSW:

Bloody Mary's Gazebo

2 Elizabeth Bay Rd, Potts Point

Feb 27th & March 5th - Fab Fridays with Skye Paez & DJ Victoria Anthony

March 6th - Mardi Gras Parade Viewing Party hosted by Dominique Topp, sponsored by Absolut Vodka

March 7th - Recovery Sessions with DJ's Dutch Kiss & Atomic Blonde

Book here

Bank Hotel

324 King St, Newtown

Feb 21st - (Not) Fair Day

2pm til late

Hosted by Dominique Topp, Danni Issues, Amber Rosé & Kara Devine

Book here

March 3rd - Drag Race Trivia

Hosted by The Liquor Sisters

From 7pm

Stonewall Hotel

175 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst

​​March 1st​ - It’s Not Just For Gays Anymore - Minnie Cooper's Live Cabaret Show

From 7:30pm

Book here

March 4th Trans Glamorè with Victoria Anthony

From 8:30pm

Book here

March 6th - Mardi Gras Parade Viewing Party, hosted by Marilyn Mootrub

From 6pm

Book here

The Clock Hotel

470 Crown St, Surry Hills

Feb 24th - Will and Grace Trivia, hosted by The Liquor Sisters

From 7:30pm

Book here

VIC:

Crest On Barkly

47 Barkly Street, St Kilda

March 6th - Dragged to Brunch - Mardi Gras Extravaganza!

Hosted by Donna DuTchme and her two special VIP guests Aysha Buffet & Freida Commitment

From 12noon

Book here

Hotel Barkly St Kilda

109 Barkly Street, St Kilda

March 20th - Quench: Sky High - Rooftop Party

Hosted (and shows) by Donna DuTchme, with special guest Amena Jay Alura

From 3:30pm

Book here

QLD:

Feb 20th - Sunshine Coast Mardi Gras

Hosted by Miss Lady Saint Diva, Miss Synthetique and Paul Wheeler. Free Mum Hugs Australia will be on site with their COVID safe hug puppet.

Aussie World

73 Frizzo Road, Palmview, Sunshine Coast

From 4pm

Book here

