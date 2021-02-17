Here's Your LGBTQIA+ Local And Live Gig Guide For Your State!
Get ready for a night out!
As a partner of The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Festival, The Hit Network is committed to highlighting the LGBTQIA+ events that are happening in your local area all year round - no matter where you're from!
If you're heading to another city (when it's safe to do so), this will be a handy guide if you want to pop in to a drag brunch or catch a Queer movie night.
Here are some of the amazing events coming up…
NSW:
Bloody Mary's Gazebo
2 Elizabeth Bay Rd, Potts Point
Feb 27th & March 5th - Fab Fridays with Skye Paez & DJ Victoria Anthony
March 6th - Mardi Gras Parade Viewing Party hosted by Dominique Topp, sponsored by Absolut Vodka
March 7th - Recovery Sessions with DJ's Dutch Kiss & Atomic Blonde
Book here
Bank Hotel
324 King St, Newtown
Feb 21st - (Not) Fair Day
2pm til late
Hosted by Dominique Topp, Danni Issues, Amber Rosé & Kara Devine
Book here
March 3rd - Drag Race Trivia
Hosted by The Liquor Sisters
From 7pm
Stonewall Hotel
175 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst
March 1st - It’s Not Just For Gays Anymore - Minnie Cooper's Live Cabaret Show
From 7:30pm
Book here
March 4th Trans Glamorè with Victoria Anthony
From 8:30pm
Book here
March 6th - Mardi Gras Parade Viewing Party, hosted by Marilyn Mootrub
From 6pm
Book here
The Clock Hotel
470 Crown St, Surry Hills
Feb 24th - Will and Grace Trivia, hosted by The Liquor Sisters
From 7:30pm
Book here
VIC:
Crest On Barkly
47 Barkly Street, St Kilda
March 6th - Dragged to Brunch - Mardi Gras Extravaganza!
Hosted by Donna DuTchme and her two special VIP guests Aysha Buffet & Freida Commitment
From 12noon
Book here
Hotel Barkly St Kilda
109 Barkly Street, St Kilda
March 20th - Quench: Sky High - Rooftop Party
Hosted (and shows) by Donna DuTchme, with special guest Amena Jay Alura
From 3:30pm
Book here
QLD:
Feb 20th - Sunshine Coast Mardi Gras
Hosted by Miss Lady Saint Diva, Miss Synthetique and Paul Wheeler. Free Mum Hugs Australia will be on site with their COVID safe hug puppet.
Aussie World
73 Frizzo Road, Palmview, Sunshine Coast
From 4pm
Book here
If you missed the call out for events on our Facebook pages or know of an event or an organiser who has an event this year that they'd like to promote, please get them to leave their details here.
Please note this blog is updated bi-monthly.
