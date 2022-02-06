Here's Your First Look At Tiger King Series, JOE vs CAROLE

Hey all you cool cats and kittens! We have a look at the brand new series, JOE vs CAROLE, based on the doco-series that captured the world in 2020, Tiger King.

The series, filmed in Queensland, will discover the untold origin of America's wildest feud - starring John Cameron Mitchell and Kate McKinnon - and is a scripted adaption of the 2020 Wondery podcast Joe Exotic: Tiger King.

Check out the trailer here:

We'll also see Kyle MacLachlan as Howard Baskin, Nat Wolff as Travis Maldonado, Dean Winters as Jeff Lowe, Brian Van Holt as John Reinke, Sam Keeley as John Finlay, Marlo Kelly as Jamie Murdock, William Fichtner as Rick Kirkham and Aussie David Wenham as Don Lewis.

JOE vs CAROLE will premiere on Stan on March 4!

