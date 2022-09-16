Here's Your First Look At The Whitney Houston Biopic

Whitney Houston was a talent like no other and her voice lives on in her incredible catalog of music that we listen to over and over.

So it's no doubt that such an incredible star had quite the life story to tell.

Enter the Whitney Houston biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

The film is a powerful and triumphant celebration of the incomparable Whitney Houston, starring BAFTA Award® winner Naomi Ackie, Stanley Tucci and more the movie is a no-holds-barred portrait of the complex and multifaceted woman behind The Voice.

From New Jersey choir girl to one of the best-selling and most awarded recording artists of all time, audiences are taken on an inspirational, poignant—and so emotional—journey through Houston’s trailblazing life and career, with show-stopping performances and a soundtrack of the icon’s most beloved hits as you’ve never heard them before.

Need more movie recommendations? Listen to our streaming podcast below...

I Wanna Dance With Somebody drops in cinemas on Boxing Day 2022.

Iconic 80's movie The NeverEnding Story is getting a reboot PLUS more movie night ideas below!