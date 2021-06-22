Here's Your First Look At The Suicide Squad Movie!
They're back
Your favourite bunch of supervillains are back! We've been given the first look at James Gunn's The Suicide Squad hitting cinemas August 5.
What could go wrong when you create a squad with the most degenerate delinquents in the DC lineup?! You wait.
What can we expect this time?
Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.
Check out the trailer here:
So, what new supervillains can we expect to see this time 'round?
Bloodsport - Idris Elba
Savant - Michael Rooker
Javelin - Flula Borg
Polka-Dot Man - David Dastmalchian
Ratcatcher - Daniela Melchior
King Shark - Sylvester Stallone
Peacemaker - John Cena
Thinker - Peter Capaldi
Blackguard - Pete Davidson
T.D.K. - Nathan Fillion
Weasel - Sean Gunn
Mongal - Mayling Ng
Now, we can't forget everyone's favourite psycho, Harley Quinn played by Margot Robbie. Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney) and Amanda Waller (Viola Davis will also be back, and Joel Kinnaman will take on Colonel Rick Flag.
So, who will make it out alive? Bets are on!
