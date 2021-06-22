Here's Your First Look At The Suicide Squad Movie!

Your favourite bunch of supervillains are back! We've been given the first look at James Gunn's The Suicide Squad hitting cinemas August 5.

What could go wrong when you create a squad with the most degenerate delinquents in the DC lineup?! You wait.

What can we expect this time?

Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

Check out the trailer here:

So, what new supervillains can we expect to see this time 'round?

Bloodsport - Idris Elba

Savant - Michael Rooker

Javelin - Flula Borg

Polka-Dot Man - David Dastmalchian

Ratcatcher - Daniela Melchior

King Shark - Sylvester Stallone

Peacemaker - John Cena

Thinker - Peter Capaldi

Blackguard - Pete Davidson

T.D.K. - Nathan Fillion

Weasel - Sean Gunn

Mongal - Mayling Ng

Now, we can't forget everyone's favourite psycho, Harley Quinn played by Margot Robbie. Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney) and Amanda Waller (Viola Davis will also be back, and Joel Kinnaman will take on Colonel Rick Flag.

So, who will make it out alive? Bets are on!

