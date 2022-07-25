Here's Your First Look At The Interview With The Vampire TV Series

Interview with the Vampire is an iconic movie adapted from the novels by Anne Rice and stars Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt. Skip forward to 2022 and we've just gotten our first look at the new TV series and it is something!

The series follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia’s (Bailey Bass) epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian).

Chafing at the limitations of life as a black man in 1900s New Orleans, Louis finds it impossible to resist the rakish Lestat’s offer of the ultimate escape: joining him as his vampire companion. But Louis’s intoxicating new powers come with a violent price and the introduction of Lestat’s newest fledgling, the child vampire Claudia, soon sets them on a decades-long path of revenge and atonement.

The series debuts on AMC in Australia on October 2.