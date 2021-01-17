Here's Your First Look At The Chaotic MAFS All-Star Reunion Episode & Air Date!

It's about bloody time!

After much anticipation, Married At First Sight fans have finally got what they've asked for, a reunion of some of the most memorable brides and grooms.

Oh, and you bet there will be plenty of drama with everyone from the cyclone, baby Mumma Cyrell Paule to former nemesis' Jessika Power and Ines Basic to one of the longest-standing couples, Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli!

And, if you didn't already know, we also spied one couple, Lizzie Sobinoff & Seb Guilhaus who have decided to recently split, which seems very ill-timed with the premiere of the MAFS reunion, so we're thinking that maybe this was the catalyst for their breakup?

Well, we guess we will find out soon enough!

So, without further ado, get ready to mark your calendars people, this reunion is set to premiere on the 31st of January 2021.

You can check out the trailer below:

