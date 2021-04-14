Here's Your First Look At RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under

Stan has dropped a glitter-filled, excitement-packed extravaganza of a sneak peek at the first-ever season of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under.

Check it out!

The season drops on May 1 and will star RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Rhys Nicholson as our judges PLUS Aussie and Kiwi queens Etcetera Etcetera, Kita Mean, Karen From Finance, Maxi Shield, Jojo Zaho, Scarlet Adams, Elektra Shock, Anita Wiglet, Art Simone and Coco Jumbo!

By the looks of this sneak peek, we're getting a photo challenge, some drama around Coco Jumbo's costume and a jazzy new song at the end which sounded like either Michelle... or was that Rita Ora singing? It's stuck in our heads regardless!