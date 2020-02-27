Here's Your First Look At Lady Gaga's Stupid Love Music Video

We've been waiting with bated breath for Lady Gaga to FINALLY drop her song 'Stupid Love' and ahead of it's release tomorrow, Mother Monster has given us a sneak peek!

In the video we see Gaga in a Mad Max-esque type scenario surrounded by her warriors and looking out onto a barren land. As the clip plays we see her mouth the words 'all I ever wanted was love', a lyric from the song.

We are very, very here for this era of Gaga and cannot WAIT!

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!