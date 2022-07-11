Here's Your First Look At Kylie Minogue And Jason Donovon On The Neighbours Finale

It's the moment we've been waiting for, but are also a little sad about - Neighbours is coming to an end BUT we have our first look at CHARLENE AND SCOTT!

Channel Ten have dropped the first pics of Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovon as they reprise their roles as the iconic couple and we have ALL the feels!

In the pics we see Charlene with her iconic denim boiler suit on as the pair hug...

Kylie herself posted some snaps of her and Jason PLUS the street sign from the show, that they both autographed!

Kylie and Jason were the ultimate Neighbours love story back when they appeared on the show in the 80's. This episode will pick up 34 years after they had their character's iconic wedding, capturing the attention of the world.

The history-making final episode of Australia’s longest-running drama Neighbours will be simulcast on 10, 10 Peach and 10 Play on Thursday, July 28 at 7:30pm, in a gripping and emotional 90-minute finale.

