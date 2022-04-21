Here's Your First Look At Celebrity Apprentice Australia 2022!

Channel 9 has released an extended trailer of Celebrity Apprentice Australia 2022, with a star-studded cast!

The celebrities will be taking on Lord Alan Sugar's boardroom in hopes to raise money for their chosen charity.

We now have the extended trailer of the new season, set to the music of Backstreet Boys!

Here's the list of our 2022 celebrities:

One of Australia’s most inspirational women, author and motivational speaker, Turia Pitt

KIIS FM National Drive Hosts, Will and Woody

Dual Olympic gold medallist and world champion swimmer, Bronte Campbell

Logie Award-winning actress, model and Australian sweetheart, Jodi Gordon

Rugby league great and Wests Tigers legend, Benji Marshall

The Real Housewives of Melbourne star, Gamble Breaux

Married at First Sight’s most controversial bride and socialite, Beck Zemek

Hollywood actor and Australian Film Institute award winner, Vince Colosimo

Winner of X-Factor, ARIA Award winner and singer-songwriter, Samantha Jade

A queen of Australian comedy, trailblazer and author, Jean Kittson

Renowned television presenter and actor, Darren McMullen

Face of Givenchy and international supermodel, Jarrod Scott

Secretary to former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and social media sensation, Carla from Bankstown

One of The Block’s most successful all-stars and renovation expert, Ronnie Caceres

Two-time Australian NinjaWarrior semi-finalist and former international NRL star, Eloni Vunakece

Celebrity Apprentice is coming soon to Channel 9 and 9Now!

Celine Dion Romantic Drama Film Has A Release Date!

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android