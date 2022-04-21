Here's Your First Look At Celebrity Apprentice Australia 2022!

It's coming!

Channel 9 has released an extended trailer of Celebrity Apprentice Australia 2022, with a star-studded cast!

The celebrities will be taking on Lord Alan Sugar's boardroom in hopes to raise money for their chosen charity.

We now have the extended trailer of the new season, set to the music of Backstreet Boys!

Here's the list of our 2022 celebrities: 

  • One of Australia’s most inspirational women, author and motivational speaker, Turia Pitt

  • KIIS FM National Drive Hosts, Will and Woody

  • Dual Olympic gold medallist and world champion swimmer, Bronte Campbell

  • Logie Award-winning actress, model and Australian sweetheart, Jodi Gordon

  • Rugby league great and Wests Tigers legend, Benji Marshall

  • The Real Housewives of Melbourne star, Gamble Breaux 

  • Married at First Sight’s most controversial bride and socialite, Beck Zemek

  • Hollywood actor and Australian Film Institute award winner, Vince Colosimo 

  • Winner of X-Factor, ARIA Award winner and singer-songwriter, Samantha Jade

  • A queen of Australian comedy, trailblazer and author, Jean Kittson

  • Renowned television presenter and actor, Darren McMullen

  • Face of Givenchy and international supermodel, Jarrod Scott 

  • Secretary to former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and social media sensation, Carla from Bankstown

  • One of The Block’s most successful all-stars and renovation expert, Ronnie Caceres

  • Two-time Australian NinjaWarrior semi-finalist and former international NRL star, Eloni Vunakece

Celebrity Apprentice is coming soon to Channel 9 and 9Now!

