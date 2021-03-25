Here's Your First Listen To Katy Perry's New Song 'Electric'

If you thought Katy Perry was too busy being a Mum to baby Daisy and getting married (allegedly) to release new music... think again!

Here's a sneak peek at her upcoming single 'Electric'.

Apparently, the song is set to drop on April 16th and we cannot WAIT to hear more!

Check out the full video detailing the celebrations for Pokemon below.

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!