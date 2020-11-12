Here's Your First Listen Of The New Britney Spears Song Her Fans Have Refused To Support
Wow
Even though Britney Spears herself has taken to social media to let her fans know she's fine, there is still drama over at Camp Spears.
Fans have been waiting a lifetime for new music from the singer and while we now have it, they've taken to social media to say they are boycotting the release.
Have a listen to the song below.
Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!