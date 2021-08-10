Here's Your First Listen Of Shawn Mendes' New Song

Mr. Shawn Mendes has been busy in the studio preparing his next body of music (as well as preparing his summer body in Mallorca!) and has dropped the first sneak peek.

The song is called 'Summer Of Love' and will drop on August 20.

Have a listen!

Shawn recently set the internet on fire (and celebrated turning 23) with some holidays snaps of him literally enjoying a Summer of love...

