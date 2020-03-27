Here's Your First Listen Of Rihanna's New Song 'Believe It'

Rihanna is finally back in our lives in a big way. Riri and PartyNextDoor dropped their collab 'Believe It' today and it is a tune!

*CAUTION - Coarse Language and Adult Themes*

While this isn't the album that Riri's Navy wanted to hear, it is new music and we're happy with that!

Rihanna has been fielding requests (read, demands) from her fans for new music for AGES and right when it seemed like we weren't going to get anything, she whips this out!

We'll let this tide us over until we see a new album!

Get your hands on 'Believe It' from PartyMobile here.

