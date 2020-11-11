Here’s Your First Glimpse At The Chaotic Season Of MAFS 2021

Despite raging bushfires and a pandemic taking over 2020, the most horrific thing we witnessed this year might still be that guy dressed as the Riddler rubbing his TV wife’s toothbrush in a toilet bowl on Married At First Sight.

Like, that HAPPENED.

If you’re a fan of the chaos that is MAFS, you’ll be pleased to know it’s coming back next year!

Last night, Channel Nine released an epic trailer promoting all the television shows and events they’ve got in store for us in 2021 and lucky for us, this included the first little glimpse of the new season and it’s victims.

Take a look:

What will the show have in store for this bride?

And this groom?

Only time will tell!

I’m also officially hooked on Celebrity Apprentice now and am so keen for the return of Beauty and The Geek!

What are you most excited to watch next year?

