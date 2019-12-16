Here’s Why You Should Never Wash Your Face In The Shower

Washing your face in the shower is a pretty normal part of every girl’s skincare routine, right?

But skincare experts say that washing your face under all that hot water is actually potentially damaging to your skin!

“A hot shower can cause and exacerbate fragile capillary networks in the cheeks, leading to unattractive, visible capillary networks and worsened impaired skin conditions,” skincare expert Kaye Scott told the Daily Mail Australia.

That rush of hot water also has the potential to strip your face of its natural oils and dry it out, potentially even leading to wrinkles.

And other skincare experts agree that you really shouldn’t be running all that hot water over your face.

“Hot water and temperatures will dilate blood vessels and capillaries," Dr. Rachel Nazarian from Schweiger Dermatology Group told Marie Claire. "That can leave skin red and aggravate conditions like rosacea, which ultimately leads to broken and permanently dilated vessels."

But if you can’t avoid getting your face wet in the shower, what should you do? Turn down the temperature!

"Facial skin, like all skin, can become too dry if there is too much contact with water. Therefore, a general rule of thumb for showering is make it not too long, not too hot, and not too frequent. If the warmth is limited to lukewarm, then risk of dilating capillaries is minimized,” dermatologist Dr. Hadley King explained to Marie Claire.

The easy option is to wash your face over the sink using lukewarm water, and avoid contact with your face in the shower.

