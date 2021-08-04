Here's Why You Should Be Very Cautious Of Financial Advice On Social Media

With the rise of finance influencers and misleading credit programs, how are we supposed to know what is and isn't a financially viable choice? A finance wellness expert has all your answers

Author and expert Melissa Browne joins Lise & Sarah from Halfternoons to talk about the recent sale of Afterpay, and why that isn't good news for millennial women...

It was recently reported that "finfluencers" are being targeted by the ASIC, Melissa Browne is an accredited Financial advisor and you can follow her on Instagram at @MoreMoneyForShoes.

