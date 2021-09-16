Here's Why We ALL Need To Update Our iPhones ASAP

If you are the lucky owner of an iPhone or other apple device, apparently you should be updating your software ASAP.

If you’re someone who hits ‘remind me tomorrow’ whenever your device suggests an update, the time has finally come for you to take that plunge.

As annoying as it might be, the latest apple update could save you from being hacked!

The iOS 14.8 update was specifically developed to eliminate hacking after dodgy spyware by Israeli company NSO Group was discovered.

The spyware allows hackers to infiltrate your apple devices including your iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch without leaving behind any trace of evidence that you’ve been hacked.

The spyware named ‘Pegasus’ enables hackers to access your camera, microphone, messages, texts, calls and emails without you knowing.

Your phone will simply continue functioning as normal under the watchful eye of invasive hackers.

While it’s only recently been discovered, the spyware has actually been infecting our devices since March this year, which is pretty damned scary!

Lucky for us, Apple is all over it and have developed the latest update to successfully combat those pesky hackers.

So, if you don’t want hackers watching your every move and reading your messages, now is the time to download that update.

If you NEVER update your phone and have no idea how to do it, it’s really not that hard.

Firstly, head to settings on your device and then click on ‘General’.

Secondly, select ‘Software Update’.

Finally, ‘Download and Install’ the software.

Now that you know what you’re doing, make sure you keep your eyes peeled for the iOS 15 update which is due to be released on September 20th. The next update is expected to feature special security measures to protect your messages and iMessages.

