Here's Why The German Woman's Gymnasts Are Wearing Tights At The Olympics

Germany's Gymnastics team debuted quite a unique look whilst competing in the Women's Qualification at The Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Sunday.

The girls took to the floor at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre, donned in bedazzled bodysuits, white on the top and a rich plum featured on the bottom half.

They had been wearing the uniforms on Friday during training before making the decision to compete in them for the Games.

Team member and three-time Olympian Elisabeth Seitz put it very simply.

“We wanted to show that every woman, everybody, should decide what to wear,” she said.

Traditional leotards are notoriously uncomfortable, especially during routines, where they tend to slip constantly.

“We were used to being in just a leotard on beam, and some girls said they wanted to feel more comfortable in training,” fellow team member, Sarah Voss added.

The political statement comes at an important time in the women’s gymnastics industry.

It was only a few short years ago when Larry Nassar, the former doctor for the Unites States team was found guilty of sexually assaulting at least 265 identified victims over a 20 year period, including Olympic World Champion, Simone Biles. The news sent shockwaves around the world.

What's more, accusations of abuse have also run rife across Britain and Greece for years.

